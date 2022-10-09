The Search and Destroy Party is active in Coos County. A deep pockets political backer has no doubt paid for the rural law offices of Tyler Smith of Canby, to go after our tax money because two wannabe county clerks didn’t get the job. The World article didn’t mention if there was merit to the ballot scanning charges and there was no byline. Why?

Pam Lewis and Diane Rich are going after our hard-earned tax money, just two more Republican-Trumpers having a temper tantrum. Hardly a day passes without a loser Trumper trying to destroy the government one way or another. I’ve paid property taxes for many years in Coos County and I thoroughly resent frivolous lawsuits like this. Ex Pres. Trump’s 60 lawsuits falsely claiming 2020 election rigging all came to nothing. Only the attorneys gained from those lawsuits and it cost taxpayers plenty in several states. 

