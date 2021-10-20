(Reply to Laura Hoskins letter in The World recently,)
Laura,
It’s called being an advocate for our kids. Public schools is a place for in-person learning. Only the last 2.5 years has there been any concern with viruses going through schools. If you are a responsible parent, you keep your kids home if they are sick, instead of exposing others. Parents have made this choice this every school year. Why do we need the government telling our schools when to completely shutdown if a couple kids are sick? Shutting down Coquille CJSH for three weeks was an overblown reaction to emotion and fear. Neither the CDC nor OHA even follow that protocol. So yes, parents and students spoke up and demanded the return to in-person learning and sports.
If a parent uses school like a “daycare,” as you said, then those parents likely have a job. But you, Laura, are stereotyping all parents into a category of being irresponsible. A lot of school-aged children are too young to legally and responsibly stay home alone. Some workers have jobs that will allow kids to be with parents while they work, but currently that is still in the minority of workplaces.
Public schools are meant to be an in-person learning education system. If you were a concerned parent, you would be attending the SB meetings and tuning in to the topics of the month. The superintendent, administration and SB Of Coquille, came together in an executive board meeting to address concerns because elected officials have a job and duty to listen to constituents, address needs and communicate with people. Resignation is a responsible thing to do if leaders can no longer meet the duties of office or job. Superintendents and elected SB members across the country are feeling the heat because parents are advocates. This is a good thing.
Laura, parents are not to blame but rather our upper level government. We will fight for our student and parents’ rights in public education. Your letter is unclear the point you were trying to make.
Lisa Johnson
Coquille
