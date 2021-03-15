Soon, Coos Bay is going to ask the voters to approve a levy to fund a new library. If you are a Coos Bay citizen, I hope you will join me in voting “no” for the reasons I will outline below.
For starters, the cost will be astronomical. Many of us are on fixed incomes. It seems the only people that get raises in Coos County are the government employees. Unlike the king’s servants, retirees and most private sector employees aren’t as privileged as to get regular pay raises. Most of us cannot afford it. The cost is estimated to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $17 million. So, it will probably actually cost $25 million once the government completely boondoggles the negotiation and management of the project. A $17 million project comes out to about $2,800 per household (more once you add interest). I don’t have $2,800 burning a hole in my pocket. I can think of some other things to spend that $2,800 on, like, oh, I don’t know, being able to afford groceries, maybe?
Then, consider that Coos Bay’s library serves the primary function of being a warm inviting place for homeless people to go to the bathroom. And they are building it right in the middle of Coos Bay’s main homeless stomping ground: John Topit’s Park? Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the place will be completely overrun.
Then there’s the fact that libraries are completely irrelevant and superfluous in the year 2021. For $40/month I can have access to the entire wealth of the world’s knowledge on my phone.
Still, the government wants me to come out of pocket thousands of dollars to build a giant depreciable asset?
Let’s sum this up. I’m being asked to spend thousands of dollars (that I don’t have) so I can build something I won’t use, which will be ransacked by immediately by hobos, and therefore will probably smell of stale urine? I will be voting “no,” but only because “hell no” isn’t an option.
Mike Kanstand
Coos Bay
