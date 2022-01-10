It all comes down to profits – their profits, our sacrifice. Neighbors near STVRs sacrifice sleep, peace, safety, time and energy. STVR owners and management companies say “we are letting poor people see visit who could never afford to do so without us,”
You are not letting them stay for free. Before giving these national lodging chains, mini-motel STVR development efforts another giant loophole and very special treatment, we might still able to develop bay front property as extended stay visitor rooms lovely hotels with kitchens, motels with kitchens, even cabins with kitchens or condo buildings that would have allowed those who cannot afford to live here full time enjoyed the vacation privilege for many decades, and save zoned residential housing for families.
Privilege. Little or no parameters. Little or no enforced boundaries, appears to be our STVR Mini Motels in zoned family residential areas city standards. It appears that our city puts very little value on the quality of life destroyed by commercial impacts from mini motels in a zoned residential neighborhoods. Our city does appear to not want to support the commitment and housing needs of the full time year around workers, families and employers who make this community a Retail, Medical, Education and wholesale distribution hub for 80,000 people in three Oregon Counties.
They call us, the permanent year around residents, the problem. On January 18, the Coos Bay City Council will be reviewing a STVR and home stay ordinance which will be the guidelines for national lodging chains Mini Motel development in Zoned Residential housing in our city.
You need to let the city know that STVR mini motels is NOT ACCEPTABLE in zoned family and residential neighborhoods, and Mini Motel and Homestay development really needs more evaluation in all zoned areas of the city. You really do not want the burden of one of these unstaffed remotely managed mini motels next to you or your family. Housing for families and our workforce in zoned residential neighborhoods, any way you want the measure it, is way more valuable than seasonally vacant STVR Mini motel rooms.
James Behrends
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In