I am still very upset about the disc golf at Ferry Road Park. The deer that usually graze there run across the road. It’s not “nature” pretty. The sign that states they are testing to see if its a “good fit” and the park authority welcomes comments. I think it doesn’t matter what people think. The metal baskets are placed permanently.
Most people I talk to feel the same. Why ruin what was a beautiful quiet park when there’s a lot of property elsewhere? It may be a good past time, but not in this setting. Older people hate it and don’t know how to express their dislike. I would like to see a town hall meeting open to all about this. Who started this awful idea?
Karen Wilson
North Bend
