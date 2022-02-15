Greg Stone implies that the Elliott State Forest is only good for the cash profit it can produce (The World, Letters, Feb. 8), and he does not think it should become a research forest under the auspices of OSU.
He brings up the fact that logging on the Elliott had basically stopped, but does not mention the reason: that logging had been illegal and unsustainable. Past forest management had refused to abide by the Endangered Species Act. This had resulted in years of protests, litigation and injunctions. Rather than improve their forest management, administration put the forest up for sale to private industry; in early 2017 the State Land Board voted to do just that.
Now came thousands upon thousands of letters from folks that did not want to see this public forest closed off and clearcut, as well as many trips to Salem to testify in person. Fortunately, these efforts were successful. Mr. Stone says the eventual reversal by the Land Board was “pandering to urban voters.” I wrote many letters and made many trips to Salem in busses and vans loaded with citizens of Coos County.
Mr. Stone brings up the trust plan for the forest, made in the 1930s, that included provision of money for the Common School Fund. But this plan was made almost 100 years ago, when it was still believed that logging knew no limits. Not many knew then how clear-cutting was going to cause erosion that would degrade fish habitat, let alone the crucial role that healthy, diverse forests play in holding off the climate crisis coming our way. Presently, the Elliott has been successfully decoupled from its obligation to the school fund, thanks to our governor and the land board.
I wonder: would children rather see money from logging the Elliott pad their school budgets, or, presuming that they are well informed, might they rather see a healthy, maturing forest playing its big part in making a stable climate and a livable future for them by capturing and storing carbon dioxide?
Bonnie Joyce
Myrtle Point
