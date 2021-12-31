Airport Heights Tree Removal: Coos County Airport District Land Management plans to remove 90% of the trees in Airport Heights area. I think this should be reconsidered and postponed for the following reasons.
1. It will look terrible
2. Loss of animal habitat.
3. Loss of wind barrier.
4. Trees reduce global warming.
They should only remove those where they are proposing development, NOT 90%.
5. Airport District should obtain an independent evaluation of the health of these trees, not just that of the contractor hired to remove them. Only then proceed w/removal.
6. Airport District needs to coordinate with Oregon Department of Land Conservation & Development. We need to preserve Oregon’s coastal resources, NOT ELIMINATE THEM.
Send your comments to: info@flyoth.com.
Debra Bankler
North Bend
