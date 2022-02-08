Senator Anderson and Representative Wright,
The Department of State Lands posturing to ‘decouple’ from the Elliott State Forest (ESF) is a boondoggle. The Democratically controlled State Land Board is pandering to urban voters to stop logging on publically owned forests. Following is my summary of points to consider in the debate.
Approximately 81,000 acres of the 94,000-acre Elliott State Forest are Trust Lands, constitutionally dedicated to make the maximum amount of money for the Common School Fund (K-12 education). Trust Lands are to be managed for the trust’s specific intent. Trust Lands need to be considered separately from other State Forest Lands managed by the Board of Forestry.
Significant harvest has ceased on the Elliott for the last 12 years. All logging has ceased since 2016, in fact losing money for the Common School Fund; over a million dollars a year in deadend management overhead. This does not consider the ‘opportunity cost’; the lost opportunity of direct Trust income from stumpage sales or the multiplier effect generated by loggers, truckers, suppliers, mechanics, tree planters, etc.
Harvest has been halted on the ESF because of the State’s 20-year failure to consummate a Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP). Why?
The ESF supports over 2.2-billion board feet of ‘growing stock’ timber, capable of sustaining in excess of 50-million board feet of annual harvest. The growing stock volume of the ESF is also skewed to older age classes (150-years), such that a sustained harvest can be supported on fewer harvest acres. The last forest management plan for the ESF done by Oregon Department of Forestry projected an annual sustainable harvest of 40-million board feet on about 2/3 of the area, preserving the balance as wilderness for birds and fish.
Oregon State University does not need an experimental forest. The USFS has millions of acres of National Forest in coastal Oregon with similar fire history and similar mismanagement history for OSU to study.
The ESF has been appraised at $220 million under a constrained appraisal assignment. This outdated appraisal should be ignored. A new appraisal needs to be commissioned that considers an un-constrained appraisal assignment with limited assumptions to value, at least the 81,000 acres of Trust Land according to the intent of the Trust.
Greg Stone
ACF, Retired
