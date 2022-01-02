Regarding removing almost all of the trees on airport property (where underbrush was recently removed), I hope the airport administration will reconsider. A logger hired by the airport administration said that more than 90% of the mature trees are diseased, dying and/or already dead. I have been watching these trees for the last 20 years and from my untrained eyes most of the trees appear to be in basically excellent health. The trees have stayed tall and looked stable during the last strong winter winds and rains. They continue to dance and sway with grace ...no falls or breaks noticed.
I realize that a logger sees dollar signs when appraising lovely woods. I wonder what an honest trained tree arborist would say when looking at the same trees? Has the administration considered getting a second opinion before taking the trees down? Sure hope they will.
An Oregon State University researcher recently said to “cut back on logging to help fight climate change.” This logging would take out a significant number of trees from our area.
Louise Freeman
North Bend
