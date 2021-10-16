Good news from the Langlois Lions Club: Sandie's World Famous Chicken Pot Pies are back for your winter enjoyment. This will be a long overdue fundraiser event as the annual Holiday Craft Fair has again been canceled due to the COVID-19 logistics and restrictions.
Sandie McDonald is well known for offering these chicken pot pies at past craft fairs, drawing in people from way out of town. Proceeds from this event will go to our charitable programs.
Please note chicken pot pies and fruit pies are available for PRE-ORDER only.
Price: Chicken pot pie: $6 each
The cut-off date for orders is November 14. Pick up will be at Langlois Lions Club at 48136 Floras Lake Loop, November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. Customers may have their choice of ready to eat or frozen for later use.
Please consider mailing in a pre-payment check, if possible, made out to Langlois Lions Club to S. McDonald 47993 Floras Lake Loop, Langlois, OR 97450. Otherwise cash or local checks only at pick up time.
Please contact Sandie at 541-655-0554 or email middenmeadows@gmail.com for the pre-orders or any questions.
We appreciate your support and happy feasting to all.
Deanna McDermott
Langlois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In