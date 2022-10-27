I worked as a security person at Coos Bay’s Pride Festival, a small family event that attracted around 250 local families for LGBTQ-friendly fun, activities, food, and access to helpful services. I know several people who chose not to attend because they were afraid of far-right extremists attacking the festival. Their fears were not entirely unfounded, because Rod Taylor, a far-right extremist, Christian nationalist, and conspiracy theorist showed up with several armed goons, filming the families there without permission and intimidating them. Our security team responded and worked to safely remove them, with Rod himself getting easily side-tracked by one of our team who got him talking about election conspiracies. They eventually left, but the message sent was clear: Rod Taylor does not and will not represent the interests and needs of all of Coos Bay residents.
Rod Taylor is not a leader and community builder; he is a divisive culture warrior who lacks the civility, professionalism, and qualifications to lead our county. People in our community have been harassed and doxxed by him and his cadre of far-right extremists. He sent an unsolicited email bragging about his sexual prowess and sex life to a local woman who had inquired about his fitness to lead the county. He invited her to contact his wife for more details. He does not understand how our government works and prefers to fill in his egregious gaps in understanding with inventions of his own making, imagining that the challenges we face in our community can be attributed to conspiracies involving his political adversaries.
