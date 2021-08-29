Letter to the Editor

Your letter that attacked Main (I've never met him) was riddled with gross, unfounded exaggerations. Proper writing avoids assumptions and generalizations, unless prefaced with qualifications.

(Main) ' . . .. continues to buck everything that can save lives.' Continues? Everything?

(Main) ' , , , , is trying to stay popular.' It's impossible to define his motive.

Your literary efforts are thwarted when you employ erroneous unsubstantiated terminology.

Bob Fluetsch

North Bend

