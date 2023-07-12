Coos County has been my birthplace and lifelong home for 70 years. I am usually proud of my roots, but I take exception to your recent letter regarding the 1902 lynching of Alonzo Tucker in Marshfield (renamed Coos Bay in 1944).
There is not a single sentence in your entire letter that is true, except for the dictionary definition of LYNCH. Many people mistakenly believe that “lynched” means a person was hanged for an alleged offense, without a legal trial. Hanging is only one way to be lynched. The term covers any extrajudicial killing by a group. The following historically accurate details certainly qualify Alonzo Tucker’s death as a lynching.
Alonzo Tucker was not shot dead in a store. He was arrested after a white woman accused him of assaulting her. A mob formed with the intent to lynch Mr. Tucker. He escaped while being transported away from the mob. He hid overnight, amongst the pilings under a local dock. The mob posted guards around town to keep watch all night. In the morning, Mr. Tucker was spotted by two young boys. The mob converged on the location and Mr. Tucker was shot in the leg, as he ran for his life. He managed to run into a shop where he pleaded for mercy, but the mob pursued Mr. Tucker and shot him again, in the upper body. Incapacitated by the second wound, Mr. Tucker was caught and thrown into a cart. The mob intended to lynch him at the site of the alleged assault, but he died of his wounds before they made it that far. Then the mob strung Mr. Tucker’s body from a light pole (at the site of the old Marshfield Bridge), in front of a crowd of several hundred, where it hung for several hours.
You, Valerie Still, are the one who owes an apology to “the good people of Coos County” for pushing a “FALSE NARRATIVE of the lynching of Mr. Alonzo Tucker.” Coos History Museum, Mr. Taylor Stewart (CHM’s Juneteenth keynote speaker), The Oregon Remembrance Project, and the State of Oregon are to be commended for the work they have done, and continue doing, to shine a light on past injustices.
