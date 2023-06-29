To: Mr. Taylor Stewart of the Oregon Remembrance Project, Juneteenth Keynote Speaker at Coos History Museum.
I personally appreciate your efforts to heal wrongdoings of history, around our country but Mr. Alonzo Tucker was not lynched in Coos Bay. Alonzo Tucker was shot dead in a store. Alonzo Tucker’s then dead body was hoisted up on the former Marshfield Bridge. As horrible as Alonzo Tucker’s death was, he was NOT lynched, if any additional crime was committed it would have been Abuse of a Corpse.
Merriam Webster defines the word lynch as a transitive verb: “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission.”
Even this definition proves lynching must cause the death for it to be a lynching.
Coos History Museum has ensured the false narrative written about Alonzo Tucker include their own personal REVISIONIST HISTORY of his death by lynching. The State of Oregon has now labeled Coos Bay as the place where the “only documented lynching in Oregon’s history.”
Oregon has never lynched a Black man.
Mr. Alonzo Tucker was not lynched.
It appears the good people of Coos County will forever be trying to cancel the FALSE NARRATIVE of lynching Mr. Alonzo Tucker.
The Oregon Remembrance Project, Coos History Museum and the State of Oregon owe the people of Coos Bay an apology.
