Sadly, Jody McCafree’s obituary may be in today’s paper. By reading it, you will learn Jody was certifiably smart, a hard-worker. She was often called “the amazing Jody McCaffree” because she worked tirelessly to learn and officially comment that a liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal located so close to North Bend and Coos Bay created an extreme hazard. According to information filed by the Jordan Cove Energy Project (JCEP), a leak from a ship or local storage tank could easily explode instantly killing anyone within a third of a mile from the explosion and anyone within a mile would suffer 2nd degree burns within 30 seconds. Schools full of children were in the blast zone.
Shortly after meeting her, I asked her why she, a private, unpaid, resident of North Bend was spending so much time to learn and educate decision makers about JCEP. She sighed and said, “Katy, I go to church, and I listen to the pastor who says we should each do what is right, and that is what I am doing.” The more she learned about the project the more alarmed and dismayed she became because most local leaders backed it.
