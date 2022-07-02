In response to Terry Moore's letter about gun control. You ask what makes these people do this? The condescending nature of your letter answers it's own question. 

You complain yet here you are trying to "coal roll" my constitutional rights. Fortunately, the Supreme Court has finally put their foot down on the lawfulness of law abiding citizens to own and carry guns as plainly laid out in our Constitution. I understand not everyone is comfortable with firearms nor should they have them, but the day may come when one of your fellow citizens who is will rise up on your behalf in a moment of extreme peril. 

You are surrounded by responsible citizens who are armed every day and don't even realize it. Life has a funny way of teaching us important lessons and blaming law abiding gun owners for the actions of evil people is not reasonable.

John Chaplin

Coos Bay

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Do you support the Supreme Court decision last week overturning Roe vs Wade?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments