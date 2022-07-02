In response to Terry Moore's letter about gun control. You ask what makes these people do this? The condescending nature of your letter answers it's own question.
You complain yet here you are trying to "coal roll" my constitutional rights. Fortunately, the Supreme Court has finally put their foot down on the lawfulness of law abiding citizens to own and carry guns as plainly laid out in our Constitution. I understand not everyone is comfortable with firearms nor should they have them, but the day may come when one of your fellow citizens who is will rise up on your behalf in a moment of extreme peril.
You are surrounded by responsible citizens who are armed every day and don't even realize it. Life has a funny way of teaching us important lessons and blaming law abiding gun owners for the actions of evil people is not reasonable.
John Chaplin
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In