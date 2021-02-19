I came here from Idaho in 1962 to teach at North Bend Junior High. One of the plus factors that brought me here was the nice, heated, enclosed North Bend swimming pool. At that time, one of the goals of the school, which I admired, was that every student would learn to swim.
After I came back to North Bend from a tour of duty with my husband on Okinawa in 1966, I again enjoyed the pool. For several years, I taught aquasize in the pool. Now as a senior citizen, I returned to morning workouts in the pool. The pool is part of my life. I miss it. Please reopen the pool.
Alfreda Pinther Batdorff
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In