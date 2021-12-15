2021 has been the deadliest year in recent memory for trans people in the United States. As a trans woman myself, I have feared for my life far too many times this year. I've been targeted simply for speaking up about the transphobic fascists that I've seen organize here in this county and attempt to influence politics.
Twice, I was targeted with vandalism of my vehicle for speaking out about-or even simply filming-a fascist and their fascist events. I've been misgendered, deadnamed and mocked by them on a radio show. On that show, I've witnessed their racism, their misogyny, their platforming of literal fascists from all over the globe.
Based on these experiences and others, and because of my firm anti-fascist principles, I stand with Southern Oregon Coast Pride and MPD PNW Chapter, and I support the demand for Bicoastal to remove RT Report from air. It is not about cancel culture, it is about accountability culture, a culture where we stand against exclusivity, intolerance, hate and bigotry. It is about standing up against a show that serves as a platform for fascist agendas that can very easily harm our people. They've already shown that they will use threats and violence to achieve that agenda.
The local reactionaries shut down a Coos County Board of Commissioners meeting with threats to show up at commissioners houses. They alerted the FBI when the host called for 200 armed men to show up at the North Bend School Board meetings and caused the event to be digital only for security. The group that they platform and that also gives them a voice at the same time, Citizens Restoring Liberty, was founded by DC insurrectionists from the beginning of this year.
Their rhetoric is not just a harm to our public discourse, it is a very real harm to the people of the LGBTQ+ community here and more. All I've ever done is speak on their actions, their words and their associations. If they lose this radio show, the only person responsible for that is the host himself.
Kamryn Stringfield
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In