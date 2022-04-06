Frustrated, or even angry, about the failure of our government and society to provide opportunity and hope for your future? Politicians, both Democrat and Republican, offer platitudes, but often fail to address our real needs. Don’t give up on our democracy. Reinvigorate it. Vote Doyle Canning for the 4th Congressional District.
Pete DeFazio delivered for our district in many ways over the years. Who do we need for this time? Doyle Canning.
Doyle Canning has also been delivering for Oregonians. When Oregon landowners were threatened with the use of eminent domain authority to take their private land for the Jordon Cove project, Doyle Canning joined other activists in successfully halting the project. A project which would have risked the welfare of Oregonians in order to ship liquefied natural gas across the ocean.
Doyle Canning has over 20 years’ experience organizing communities and fighting corporate power. Doyle Canning will not bow to Jordan Cove corporate power as her opponent did. Doyle Canning pledges not to take donations from corporations (such as those behind Jordon Cove) as her opponent did. Instead, Doyle Canning will strengthen Oregon families by working to combat climate change, get corporate money out of politics, provide Medicare for all, and provide debt free education.
Doyle Canning is who the 4th Congressional District needs now as their REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS.
Jeannie Culp
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In