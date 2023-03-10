With the announcement of discontinuing our relationship with ESD for Life skills I have some concerns! First off, I would like to express how absolutely unprofessional and disrespectful it was in how all this has transpired! ESD was a subject discussed at the last board meeting, but I did not hear a definitive decision at that time. The staff of our district was completely blindsided by the post for Victoria's job without any explanation or advance notice. I have yet to receive a letter from the district about this change. My child is directly affected by this transition.
Jordan has been with Ms. Vickie since we moved back to Bandon in 2018. Victoria and her staff have been absolutely amazing! I have had the pleasure of working with them as both a parent as well as for work. I have watched my child and so many more grow in leaps and bounds! These kids trust this staff! These kids love our ESD crew, and I personally feel that removing ESD and the staff that these children have grown to trust, appreciate and love would be detrimental to these kids!
These are some of my current concerns and I may have more as I have more time to process all of this. Currently with ESD, we have a Behavioral Specialist. If I am not mistaken this person has her BCBA masters and facilitates the behavioral plans for our kids. Is Bandon School District prepared to hire a BCBA? It’s already so difficult to receive ABA services in Coos County since the Starfish Clinic is the only one providing these services in our area. We have been on the waiting list since they opened.
Is the district prepared to replace all of the equipment, supplies and curriculum when ESD removes all of the things they have in place now?
What about staffing? Bandon School District does not pay aides enough as is. I feel that attempting to replace the more than adequate staff already in place will be near impossible. The massive amount of turnover and shortage of staff since Ms. Shcmerer’s arrival has hindered our district.
What about kids at Ocean Crest? You can’t base your decision on what’s in place this year because next year we could end up with 1-5 new Life Skills Students. With the community growing so much with all the new construction of Bandon Dunes, there is no telling what will transpire with incoming students.
Transportation is already an issue! Not enough bus drivers! Sending students somewhere else for education affects our transportation as well! Not to mention the effects this could potentially have on some students who do not travel well.
I think as a district this decision needs to truly be reevaluated. Parents of our LifeSkills should have a say in this fight! Because that’s exactly what this feels like! I feel that I have to fight for my child as well as the staff that has taught, structured, loved and helped him grow into the amazing young man he is today!
One Question, if this was your child how would you feel? What would you want for your child?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In