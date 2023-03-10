With the announcement of discontinuing our relationship with ESD for Life skills I have some concerns! First off, I would like to express how absolutely unprofessional and disrespectful it was in how all this has transpired! ESD was a subject discussed at the last board meeting, but I did not hear a definitive decision at that time. The staff of our district was completely blindsided by the post for Victoria's job without any explanation or advance notice. I have yet to receive a letter from the district about this change. My child is directly affected by this transition.

Jordan has been with Ms. Vickie since we moved back to Bandon in 2018. Victoria and her staff have been absolutely amazing! I have had the pleasure of working with them as both a parent as well as for work. I have watched my child and so many more grow in leaps and bounds! These kids trust this staff! These kids love our ESD crew, and I personally feel that removing ESD and the staff that these children have grown to trust, appreciate and love would be detrimental to these kids!



