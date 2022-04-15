The city of Coos Bay’s downtown Central Business District is also the central social district for community gathering and connections. It has successful retail and service businesses, restaurants, historic buildings and social activities. These include the farmers’ market, the iconic historic Egyptian Theatre, Coos Art Museum in the imposing art deco inspired historic post office, Coos History Museum on the waterfront, Coos Bay Public Library, Coos Bay Visitor Center, the Waterfront Boardwalk, the City Hall and Fire Hall, Mingus Park and the Community Gardens. Marshfield High School and the new Junior High School, with excellent facilities for sports and entertainment, are within walking distance. Surely I have missed some.
I am concerned about the proposed relocation of Coos Bay Public Library, and cannot support funding it as currently proposed. Much of the downtown area is located outside the tsunami and floodplain zones, and such locations should be the focus. Time and money have been devoted to determining what the new library structure should include; a more exhaustive search is needed to identify a suitable location for this expensive investment of more than $30 million. The library must be an active ingredient in the crossroads of our community, not a lovely destination outside of the hub, as is now proposed.
Coos Bay Library is a major long-term investment with goals to contribute to the interconnections of people and to the visible physical landscape that announces our sense of place and community. Expensive civic projects such as the Library have a responsibility to enhance our community on many levels. The facility should be readily visible and available for “drop-in” while carrying out errands, and for relaxed reading and research for all who live and work in the Bay Area. The new Library should be a statement of community pride and involvement to attract those seeking relocation to our community.
Crystal Shoji
Coos Bay
