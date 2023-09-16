Mr. Skinner’s August 29 “Questions for the Port of Coos Bay” leave me with some questions of my own concerning just how much research he did before writing his all those questions (after he accuses the Port of not researching things). He brings up some good questions about improving the Charleston and the Shipyard and yet has no idea that there is a master plan for improvements and many projects have been done. Because of limited funds and costly environmental law changes over the years some things are not done but are still included in the master plan for the future. The Charleston Advisory Committee meets with the Port 4x a year, Mr. Skinner, I have never seen you there.
Yes, our area will need more housing for working people, but only if we have family wage-earning work for them to do. We are sadly lacking in that here. Do some research and you will find out our county is one of the poorest in the state, despite being a tourist destination. Why do you think we have problems with jail space and police protection, potholes in our roads, long wait times for project licenses, etc.?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In