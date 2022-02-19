While on military duty, I was fortunate enough to be deployed overseas. Being sent to the Far East during nominally peaceful times was good duty, even sea duty such as mine.
Homeport was in a country friendly to U.S. interests. Once off the base and 'in town,' you would run into small groups of two or three armed civilians on random street corners.
They were called the 'nieghborhood watch,' too. They weren't concerned citizens though. It was their job, accountable to the party of the president. There was no crime to speak of in this town. In fact, no one dared do anything that would cause them undo notice.
If the combined police forces of North Bend, Coos Bay and Coos County can't keep a handle on property crimes, maybe they need more resources.
Those resourses should not be armed, unaccountable and untrained civilians.
If crime in Coos County is such that armed civilians need be employed, then declare a county emergency and deputize them.
Otherwise, tell these folks to put the guns away. There is no reason to be armed other than to intimidate. I've seen a society that did that; you wouldn't like it.
Dave Reynolds
Bandon
