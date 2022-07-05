Bay Area Hospital publicly announced May 25 that their Acute Psychiatric Unit would close at the end of June. They reported that this was attributed to the financial burden caused by COVID-19 and the costly necessity of temporary staff. Actions were immediately taken to assist the staff in finding other positions throughout the hospital. While many had transitioned to different departments, others chose to leave the hospital.
The public and community partners exhibited a passionate support for keeping this service available. On June 14, there was a wave of relief as Bay Area Hospital reported that Advanced Health would be providing funds that would keep the unit afloat for at least a year. In the following year, other avenues would explored to provide future financial stability.
Unfortunately, the majority of the psychiatric staff had already accepted employment elsewhere. With minimal staff, the unit will continue to be at risk of no longer being able to provide services. For those interested in joining our team, you can apply on the Bay Area Hospital website. If psychiatry is not your ideal specialty, there are also positions available in other departments. We are now offering a nurse residency program to assist novice nurses in transitioning to their new career path.
Taunoka Foster, BSN, RN
Coos Bay
