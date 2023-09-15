If you know anyone with diabetes, you’re likely familiar with the “finger stick.” You may also know that because of the inconvenience, pain and social stigma, many individuals with diabetes do not check their blood sugars as often as recommended. That contributes to worse glucose control, dangerous low blood sugars and eventually complications of diabetes. Life is tough for all of us at times but consider what it is like when you add the glucose monitoring and constant concerns about having a low glucose that can cause falls and fractures, auto accidents and possibly loss of consciousness.
The good news? Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) has revolutionized diabetes self-management, improved outcomes, and decreased medical expenses over the long term. A group of clinicians serving our state by reviewing scientific evidence to recommend coverage for medications, devices and procedures has been in the process of evaluating CGMs. The bad news? Their recommendation for type 2 and gestational diabetes includes unnecessary restrictions that make the technology inaccessible to many.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In