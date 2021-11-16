The only remedy that stopped the 1918 Spanish flu worldwide pandemic after 2 plus years was the wearing of masks. As a vacation property owner in Ore. I was disheartened to find that regardless of Governor Brown's and the Oregon Health Authority's indoor mask mandate of Aug. 13th, individuals and businesses are not taking the legal rule seriously. Mandates are legal under the 10th and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution, are limited to specific situations (like a health pandemic) and are enforceable by law enforcement agencies.
In addition, vaccine mandates are also legal since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Jacobson vs. Massachusetts during a smallpox epidemic. This was a precedent setting case and has been upheld time and time again. Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote the majority opinion stating: "...the liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint. There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject (to) for the common good...real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others."
That means your individual rights DO NOT...I repeat DO NOT take precedence over the collective rights of the community at large. So put the mask on and get vaxed to protect all of us. COVID isn't going away. And you may no longer be with the rest of us when the next variant surfaces and goes global.
C. Davenport
Clinton
