I fully support the insight of SB 479, registering and teaching civic engagement to prisoners.

Just like young people who are involved in community service, school sports, clubs, art, and civics programs go on to be adults fully engaged in their community, teaching prisoners about democracy, learning candidates’ positions, how those candidates affect their lives and impact them and the things they care about while they are a captive audience is very strategic to starting them on the path to investing in their community and the world around them.



