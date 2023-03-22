I fully support the insight of SB 479, registering and teaching civic engagement to prisoners.
Just like young people who are involved in community service, school sports, clubs, art, and civics programs go on to be adults fully engaged in their community, teaching prisoners about democracy, learning candidates’ positions, how those candidates affect their lives and impact them and the things they care about while they are a captive audience is very strategic to starting them on the path to investing in their community and the world around them.
What we invest in, we value. Studies show if a citizen votes in two elections in a row, they often are consistent voters for the remainder of their lives. Let’s do this. Let’s teach prisoners about the importance of being engaged in their community and society’s outcomes. If those who have actually been in the criminal justice system can be rehabilitated and restored to contributing citizens, we all win.
Who would have better insight on what policies and programs work for prisoners than those who have been through the system? I’m not sure what those shocked by this idea are so concerned about. It isn’t like if every prisoner voted, and they won’t, it would have significant impact on elections. What it would do is add to their rehabilitation and investment in their community and societies outcomes, preparing them to renter society fully engaged and making positive contributions.
Maine, Vermont and Puerto Rico have allowed prisoners to vote for years. It works. It is practicing what we claim corrections should be about, rehabilitating and restoring prisoners to be successful upon release. We should all support SB579 and having prisoners leave prison with voting skills and civic engagement already part of their experience.
If they are invested, they are more likely to work for positive outcomes. Encourage prisoners to understand Democracy, how to vet a candidate, learn the issues and vote. Public Safety wins when prisoners are released fully rehabilitated. We all do.
