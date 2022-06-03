Pride month is upon us, and this year we shall see for the first time in history, an LGBTQ+ pride flag flown from a city of Coos Bay flag pole. This is no doubt a profound moment for Coos Bay. North Bend has also declared June LGBTQ+ pride month, following Coos Bay last year.
As a transgender, pansexual woman of Coos Bay, I do feel these actions show some bit of acknowledgment and representation, and makes a statement of support and solidarity with my community against discrimination or the transphobia/homophobia we face. We face barriers to our healthcare, problems with LGBTQ youth homelessness when parents kick them out, continued discrimination in some areas of marriage equality, a worse mental health problem without either healthcare to treat it or the available LGBTQ+ friendly therapists/counselors to go to, and even still sometimes we face issues just by going to a bathroom or by wanting people to respect our pronouns, gender and sexuality. We also face a fascist movement in the United States that scapegoats us for everything and also blocks us at every turn when we go for progress.
However, it must be said that a Pride flag being flown is a mere symbol, not any fundamental change. I will be happy to see it fly, but I will be more happier to see my fellow LGBTQ+ neighbors acquire healthcare, housing, full marriage equality and the respect of our cisgender, heterosexual neighbors. The city councilors, the mayors, the city managers and even the county commissioners should be using their position to reach out to our state reps, governor and even congresspeople to get us universal healthcare and public housing.
That is what would truly remedy some of our issues in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as millions of others. Lastly, I want to forewarn against the corporatization of pride and the capitalization on our struggle by those who only seek to profit from virtue signaling to us just to slap us in the face when June's over. The LGBTQ+ struggle is against this system, not sponsored by it. Happy Pride Month y'all!
Kamryn Stringfield
Coos Bay
