After all these years, I am somehow still amazed at the amount of transference people presume. By that I mean, transferring one’s own beliefs or view of life onto the motivations of everyone else. I notice this phenomenon most frequently when it comes to political issues. It seems that people who see “politics” in play for every social dynamic are sometimes blinded to the possibility that not everyone is acting from a political agenda.
Let me take some data I found on a Google search from the 2020 election to illustrate my point: The United States had a total of 255,200,373 people who were aged 18 years or older, and thus, potentially eligible to vote. Of those, 155,475,078 chose to exercise that right. Which left 99,725,295 people - more than those who voted for either candidate - who didn’t see the importance of voting. This, despite the bombardment of pre-election rhetoric forecasting the end of America as we know it should the other candidate win. One may conclude that they don’t share the view that everything is political. Or that politics even matter. They may be too busy living their lives to consider politics worth the effort to get involved with.
What instigated this letter was the recent guest essay in The World 8/6/21 by Thomas L. Knapp regarding vaccination and mask wearing mandates. Mr. Knapp interprets updated scientific finding announcements as political maneuvering with the goal of creating panic. (I can sympathize with this misconception after witnessing the debacle of national leadership of the last several years - one who views everything in political terms can easily slip into that perception.) However imperfect science and politics are, they are, in fact, separate phenomena. I also found his equating the forced jab of a needle in the arm to deliver a life-saving vaccine with the psychological, emotional and physical trauma of sexual assault to be grossly lacking in perspective. It made me question whether his moral compass is intact.
There would be no need for mandates if people accepted the responsibilities and obligations their individual freedoms have for their communities.
Terry Moore
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In