Prepare by finding credible, truthful sources of information on candidates as well as issues to be decided on the ballot. Here are some suggestions you can use to identify sources of information you can trust.
1: Who exactly is providing the information. Are they qualified to speak on the issue based on their education or experience? Does their background suggest a bias from the get go?
2: Where does your source of the information get monetary support? Does that suggest a hidden agenda?
3: Where does your source get THEIR information? Is your source using information from credible, non-biased authors and organizations?
4: Do you notice relevant information that is omitted?
Based on the questions above, do you conclude the source of your information on a candidate or an issue lives up to this credibility test? If not, look further.
Democracy is an experiment based on faith in the people. Faith that our collective knowledge can lead us toward a positive future. Let us live up to the faith our predecessors placed in us.
Your vote might be a small, even desperate act, but it is essential. Prepare to do it as well as possible.
