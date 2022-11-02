Prepare by finding credible, truthful sources of information on candidates as well as issues to be decided on the ballot. Here are some suggestions you can use to identify sources of information you can trust.

1: Who exactly is providing the information. Are they qualified to speak on the issue based on their education or experience? Does their background suggest a bias from the get go?

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments