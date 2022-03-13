Prefontaine’s fire wasn’t just limited to the track. While traveling abroad for international competition, Steve Prefontaine developed a fondness for Europe’s city running trails. Inspired, Prefontaine returned home and lobbied Eugene officials to develop easily accessible city trails for all to enjoy. Eugene agreed with Prefontaine, but then after much progress, trail work abruptly halted on May 30th, 1975, when Prefontaine died suddenly and tragically.
Four months later, Pre’s Trail was complete. The official opening was bittersweet, with city officials formally dedicating the trail, in memoriam, to Prefontaine and watching on as more than 500 attendees set off to run the trail in Prefontaine’s honor. Later, in 2019, the iconic ‘Pre’s Trail’ became a historic landmark.
For nearly 50 years, Coos Bay has honored Prefontaine with an annual run, which is popular and generally well attended, but without the many roadblocks and police escorts, the route is not entirely enjoyable; traffic whizzes around blind curves threatening to make hood ornaments out of runners and pedestrians alike, and the only saving grace, a bike lane, mysteriously disappears midway through.
Undeniably, Prefontaine deserves a safe and enjoyable memorial trail in Coos Bay.
We’re working hard together, public and private organizations alike, which includes the South Coast Running Club, Wild Rivers Coast Mountain Bike Association, Wild Coast Running Company, former Prefontaine teammates, and community leaders.
Please join us as we work towards the revitalization of the Pony Creek Watershed, an area well suited for miles of soft and gently rolling shade covered trails that are centrally located, easily accessible, and available to all – just like Prefontaine would have wanted.
Patrick Bringarder
Coos Bay
