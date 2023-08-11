As Bay Area residents, on a daily basis, we encounter impoverished individuals and communities. Walking down any street, it is evident that many suffer from obstacles that obstruct their potential to live healthy and prosperous lives. Lack of education, healthcare, employment, necessities, and more create barriers that make it inevitable to pursue a fulfilling life.
I am a UC Berkeley student studying political science specializing in international relations. I have learned so much about how economic disadvantages lead to significant conflict within communities—working with the Borgen Project; this nonprofit aims to reduce impoverished rates by advocating poverty reduction legislation. Our goal is to mobilize and bring awareness to our constituencies and influence our congressional representatives toward supporting legislation that can improve the lives of poor communities and countries.
