During massive wildfires and storms, such as hurricanes, power grids go down and it’s virtually impossible to power up your new EV (Electric Vehicle) such as what happened recently in California when the power company cancelled all EV’s from using their power for a limited time.
Power for Electric Vehicles can be temporarily shut down also due to flooding, terrorists blowing up electrical grids, substations or even firing up to nine armor piercing bullets into nine different sub stations within the same electrical grid. And, if a massive bomb or atomic bomb explodes say, six miles above the earth, a nation’s power grid can be totally at risk even shut down completely. What happens to your electrical vehicle then?
Another more personal point is powering up in desolate areas at night or even during the day and you are a woman without a companion or a family being watched from a distance by thieves, rapists, thugs and other miscreants. “What you gonna do when they come for you?” There are legitimate concerns, in my consideration, with the current push for more EV’s and states ridding the people’s access of gasoline or diesel for their boats, trucks and cars.
There must be alternative sources that can eliminate the harmful effects of carbon, or most of it being emitted from our vehicles. Hybrids help for sure, but the cost of manufacturing batteries for them and EV’s are expensive and maintaining charging stations for them is neither cost effective or environmentally friendly as the power does come from coal powered and fossil fueled plants. The destruction of all those lithium field batteries is a serious point of conjecture, also.
Just saying more thought and debate is of serious consideration before leap frogging into a potential future nightmare.
