During massive wildfires and storms, such as hurricanes, power grids go down and it’s virtually impossible to power up your new EV (Electric Vehicle) such as what happened recently in California when the power company cancelled all EV’s from using their power for a limited time. 

Power for Electric Vehicles can be temporarily shut down also due to flooding, terrorists blowing up electrical grids, substations or even firing up to nine armor piercing bullets into nine different sub stations within the same electrical grid. And, if a massive bomb or atomic bomb explodes say, six miles above the earth, a nation’s power grid can be totally at risk even shut down completely. What happens to your electrical vehicle then? 

