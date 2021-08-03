For the past decade or two there's been a constant complaint from the 'woke' that statues of Confederate generals, Confederate soldiers and historical figures who were slave-owners needed to be taken down. For some reason, these chunks of metal and granite were considered horrible, nasty, disturbing, malicious, awful racist objects that would cause anyone who saw them to
instantly be struck blind or vaporized or melted into a puddle of liquid like the evil Witch of the East.
Now that many of those statues (all men, by the way) have been taken down, there is a movement to have new statues commissioned to be put up. Some genius with a calculator determined that only 5% of the statues currently on display around the capital are of women. In the name of equity and diversity, more statues of women must be put up around the capital. This will be the new 'thing' in woke politics and soon spread all across the country.
The same people who insisted that statues be taken down all over the country will now demand that new statues be put up, but only of women. Anyone who says that we don't need more statues or that there aren't nearly as many influential and important women in our history as there are men will instantly be branded as misogynist. NPR will interrupt broadcasts of World War III and giant asteroids on course to collide with the earth with stories about the lack of female statues in the USA.
Government officials will quickly fall in line and pass bills to fund the new statues. The deans of women's studies programs on college campuses will insist only female sculptors should be commissioned to create the new statues. No male sculptors, especially no white male sculptors should be chosen.
And after all the new statues have been put up someone will complain that there aren't enough statues of gays, transgenders, native Americans and people with speech impediments so a new wave of statues will be required. Political correctness has no limits.
Bill Bell
North Bend
