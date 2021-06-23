My name is Katherine Muzik, and I am also known as Katy. I live in Coos Bay with my wonder dog, Kulu, born in Kaua’i, moving here together nearly two years ago. We visit our beautiful Coos Coast every day, to romp in our beautiful forests or in and out of the salty sea on our sandy beaches.
As a marine biologist for 50 years, I understand personally and profoundly how climate change is adversely affecting life in the seas everywhere, and as a direct consequence, all of humanity. I have observed and documented first-hand the colossal declines in the health of marine life worldwide, and the health of people, too. I am deeply saddened, and thus I strive to improve the dire situation for life on our planet, and, right here, in our chosen neighborhood, Coos Bay.
I write this letter seeking support from Oregon communities of House Bill 2021-23, Oregon’s opportunity to shift to “100% Clean Energy For All.” It is an important first step to help heal us. Clean energy projects create good jobs and local economic and resiliency benefits. I absolutely support the study of, and subsequent investments in, the small-scale, community-based energy projects proposed by this bill. Also, I emphatically agree with the proposed requirement of no siting of new or expanded fossil fuel power plants.
Thus, here is my appeal to our local legislators, Representative Boomer Wright and Senator Anderson: Please vote yes on HB 2021.
And, I ask community members in Coos Bay: Please join me in taking action to support this important bill by calling our legislators on our South Coast. (For help, visit bit.ly/call4ej online.)
Both requests are URGENT. There are very few days left in the current legislative session. Thank you very much.
Katherine Muzik
Coos Bay
