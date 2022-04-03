This is in response to “I am concerned”
We will find out what kind of Commissioner Rod Taylor is after his election to office.
Let’s address some of your concerns.
Rod Taylor was in D.C. to protest the results of a presidential election. The 1st Amendment permits Americans to peacefully protest. While at the protest in D.C., Taylor witnessed a group of individuals who were pushing against barricades and scuffling with police. He was not part of that group. Your suggestion that Taylor participated in anything else can be slanderous. Here is a quick note on what the 1st Amendment text reads:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Taylor was not present at the commissioners meeting. Why align him with that, if you know it’s not accurate much less true. If it is true, can we see an attendance sheet with Taylor’s signature? Photos of Taylor with commissioners, arguing with commissioners?
Labels are so discourteous, why would you ever think you have the right to tag, pigeonhole or sort any one group of people, then assign the label of white supremacist? That would be like asking you for a green card based on your surname. You flung those labels on Taylor because you have photos of Taylor wearing a White Hood? No? Is it because of his skin color? Ms. Ramirez, racists do come in all colors.
The “Gun-flaunting-protester” was within his Constitutional Rights to open-carry a legal weapon within these borders of the Great State of Oregon and these United States. I do believe I can say Rod Taylor was not even there. Are you going next associate him with the missing Union Boss Jimmy Hoffa?
Ms. Ramirez you do not have to vote for Taylor but to slander Taylor before the election can be libelous, slanderous, and just wrong.
Please stop.
Valerie Medrano-Sill
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In