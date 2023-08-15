The Langlois Lions club will be hosting a yard sale booth at the Dragonfly Farm August 19, Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a multi-family yard sale event hosted by Dragonfly.
The sale is a fundraiser to show community support for a project to bring our kitchen up to Dept. of Agriculture standards. Community members will then be able to rent the kitchen to make their products to sell. Hence, it is hoped that this kind of accessibility can help promote small businesses in the community. We do also plan to make grant applications which often require evidence of community involvement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In