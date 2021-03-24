Will someone either at the paper or from the city explain to me why some of the new sidewalks on 4th Street end up in a hole instead of at street level? This seems pretty crazy. For someone who is visually impaired - they'll have to step down and then up to cross the street. I would also think this dangerous when it rains as I would assume the water would puddle in these deep depressions. I just don't get it and wish someone would explain it.
Also, why is this taking so long? I get my haircut at the barbershop on the corner of 4th and Commercial and the street there has been torn up for months. Thanks to anyone who can answer my questions.
June Willoughby
Coos Bay
