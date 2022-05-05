The Langlois Lions Club is hosting the Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant sale Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lions Club house 48136 Floras Lake Loop, Langlois.
Again, the sale promises to be one of the best of any world famous Langlois events. Visitors should find that the wide variety of tomatoes, veggie starts, house plants including succulents and yard greenery is sure to please. The highlights: Garden experts: Jennifer Ewing on 5/21 , Gary Carter on 5/22. Gary will also have his self published books on hand for sale including one great herb book, Other Features: David Woof’s beautiful pottery, a great selection of specialty vegetable and flower seeds, a mini bake sale and Langlois Market hot dog coupons.
We are also happy to announce that our Langlois food truck EAT 101 will be on site on 5/21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Please see their FB page for complete menu that includes tacos, sandwiches, etc.
The donations from various businesses, nurseries and the community have been phenomenal as usual: Valley Flora, 101 Plants & Things, Tradewinds Bamboo, Stillwater Natives Nursery, Shinglehouse Nursery, Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, Nicki’s Knick- Knacks, Raincoast Gallery, Langlois Market, Floras Creek Coffee Co,. Ray’s of Port Orford. and Westside Growers.
Should you visit any of the above sponsors, please thank them for supporting the Lions Club. The proceeds from this event goes to our charitable programs. Moreover, if you should come across old glasses, hearing aids, and/or cell phones please drop them off at the sale or in the box at the Langlois Post Office. These items are recycled and distributed to those in need.
Finally, we hope to see you at the sale. There will be plenty of coffee, parking spaces and opportunities to connect with fellow green thumbs. If you have any plants to donate, please drop them off on May 19th at the club or call Deanna at 542 348 2507 if different arrangements are needed or for more info.
Deanna McDermott
Langlois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In