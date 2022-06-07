It’s a hard pill to swallow, but decisions like closing the psychiatric unit are not made lightly. In fact, these facilities are closing across the country and will only worsen the current mental health crisis.
After the financial meeting on May 31st, I was able to speak with Brian Moore, CEO of Bay Area Hospital. He stated, “We are a not-for-profit organization and our mission is to take care of this community,” in addition, “We are looking into other options and have dialogue with several partners in the region.” He explained that it can be difficult to relay all the information to public in a single Facebook post. He assured, “This hits me in the heart and the soul to not be able to meet these needs.” Bay Area Hospital is supporting psychiatric staff in filling other roles in the facility before their current positions are dissolved.
I strongly encourage and welcome you to attend the board meeting on June 14 at 6 p.m. in the Myrtle Conference room. This will be the most appropriate setting to ask questions and express your concerns. What a wonderful opportunity we have to come together, collaborate, share resources and be a part of any potential solutions. I look forward to seeing many of you there. For additional information, please contact Bay Area Hospital administration at 541-269-8124.
Those of you who know me are well aware that psychiatry is my passion. My heart is heavy with the pending closure of the acute psychiatric unit, but I would like to draw attention that there are also other units currently struggling and they will be effected by this. The outcome of these changes will not only impact staff and their families, but many communities along the Oregon Coast.
Being born and raised in Coos County, I’ve never seen our society so united about a specific topic. I would like to thank our patients, their families, and the community for the incredible amount of support. As always, check in with your loved ones and spread kindness.
Taunoka Foster, RN, BSN
Acute Psychiatric Uni
