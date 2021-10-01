We had to leave Bandon early because of a health problem, but I can’t let this pass. We went to the Wheelhouse for our favorite last dinner. A younger couple was sitting across from us. He was wearing a cap with what looked like a first responders badge. They finished their meal and left.
A short time later, we asked for our check. The server told us our meal was paid for. Needless to say… absolute shock. But, I think I understand. It is now my time to pay it forward. And my humblest thanks to that couple.
Roger Jones
USMC 64 to 70
Yuma, Arizona
