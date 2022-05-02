This letter is in response to Stan Avery's letter on April 19, “Election fraud in Coos County”.
I drive through Bandon everyday, along Beach Loop and then north on 101. The signs are multiplying, not diminishing. There are as many signs for candidates on the right as there are for those on the left. If anyone is stealing signs, I certainly haven't noticed it.
When a person takes an opponent's sign, of course they should be prosecuted. Unfortunately both sides have people that are willing to break the law. However Stan accuses an entire group of stealing conservative candidates' signs. Then he has the gall to take a giant leap and accuse the entire group of voter fraud.
For the umpteenth time let me state the truth. Trump's lawyers submitted more than 60 cases of voter fraud to courts all over the country. Some of these judges were appointed by Trump and some were appointed by other presidents. These cases were dismissed because Trump's lawyers did not present proof to back up their claims. In fact, some of these lawyers were reprimanded and now face possible disbarment. However there have been a few voter fraud cases reported and prosecuted. Ninety percent of these cases were Trump voters using their dead spouses ballot or their dead parents ballot.
Stan also recommends getting rid of mail-in ballots unless the voter lacks mobility. It sounds like he is a member of the Diane Rich fan club. She also wants to get rid of mail-in voting and take us back to the 1990s, when it was harder to cast your vote.
We have a very secure voting system with paper ballots and signature verification. Oregon was the first state to have mail-in voting. It was passed by a citizens' ballot initiative in 1998 and has been exclusively practiced since 2000.
It has revolutionized democratic participation in Oregon and helped us make elections more accessible to the voters. We have a VERY secure vote by mail system with several safeguards and guidelines. Go to sos.oregon.gov and read the 90-page manual on Vote by Mail procedures that must be followed by all county clerks. It covers everything down to the smallest detail.
Blaming entire groups for the sins of a few is very dangerous. It leads to distrust and then conflict and violence. This is what our adversaries are hoping to achieve. If they are successful our democracy will fail.
Barbara Coulson
Bandon
