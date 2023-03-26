Since June of 2009 our disabled veterans, their advocates and their family and friends have contacted Congress and/or various Administrations daily asking for fair and adequate compensation. So far there has not been significant action on this issue. The COLA that they receive every year is not sufficient. Our government simply does not respond. There is nothing but silence from Congress or the Administration on this issue.

I am warning anyone and everyone who reads this. Once our young people become fully aware that if they should enlist in the armed forces and subsequently receive serious injuries or illnesses that they will spend their rest of their lives in near poverty as disabled veterans then at that point our armed forces will disintegrate. In fact, this is already starting to happen. Enlistments have fallen off precariously. This is a very serious national security situation. The fact is that huge Elitist greed is putting all of us in very real danger.



