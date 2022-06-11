The Langlois Lions Club Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant sale held in May was a huge success - our best ever - and is it all because of the great number of donations that we received in plants, in volunteering at the sale and other cool things such as metal garden signs and the on-site EATS 101 food truck.
Our gratitude to Valley Flora, 101 Plants & Things, Tradewinds Bamboo, Stillwater Natives Nursery, Shinglehouse Nursery, Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, Nicki's Knick- Knacks, Raincoast Gallery, Langlois Market, Floras Creek Coffee Co,. Ray's of Port Orford. Westside Growers, Old Soul Studios, and Island Rock Nursery. Community members volunteering in various ways with kudos to: Jo Rieber, Stan and Heather Chinowski, Catherine Kublowski, Janet Hubel, Lori Kent
Jean Stephensen, Marion Rose, Willow Song, Laurie Johnson, Pete Schuler, Bev Walters
Sue Marsac-Schmidt, Shelly Vogel, Vicki Kreutzer Elias, Norma Eikamp, Jennifer Ewing, Gary Carter, Zach McDermott, Ann Redding, Lisa Cooper, and Leela Johnson.
Finally, a little known fact is that Helen Keller charged the Lions Cub to be the " Knights of the Blind " in assisting her in her " crusade against darkness" way back in 1925. And so it was, that addressing the issues of "sight and hearing" became the cornerstone of the Lions Club. Helen Keller, wise woman that she was, also had this to say about communities and that is so applicable to ours: " Alone we can do so little; together, we can do so much."
Again, we are so grateful for every one's donations, without of which we could not have such a wonderful sale.
Deanna McDermott
Secretary. Langlois Lions club
