Recently the Coos Bay City Council made it much more difficult to have a quality family residential living experience in Coos Bay. Elected leadership decided 5-2 to continue support of existing and newly built zoned residential houses being redeveloped into seasonally vacant commercial STVR mini motel rooms instead of zoned residential housing for families and our workforce.
Several of our elected leaders are completely out of touch with the reality of in attracting and retaining skilled workers to this community. It was decided that national corporate lodging chains unstaffed and remotely managed commercial STVR mini motel development program in zoned family residential neighborhoods, should continue, with only very minor restrictions
Family’s living in zoned residential family and workforce housing in Coos Bay now have the burden of opposing and stopping this parasitic, community soul crushing STVR lodging model, every time this parasite tries to infest and destroy the quality of life in your family friendly zoned residential neighborhood.
When you are driving to Roseburg or Eugene for services that should be available in our community, a regional economic hub for 80,000 people, remember that our council thinks lodging seasonal tourist in your zoned residential neighborhood is more important than housing families, and attracting and retaining a skilled workforce for all economic segments of our community. Our council had an opportunity to plan the integration of national lodging chain STVR mini motel lodging developments into existing commercial areas were we have invested millions of taxpayer dollars. They took a near complete pass on real economic development planning, improving housing availability and directly supporting local small business, and went with the hype from parasitic national lodging industry local corporate tools and empty suits.
We have a housing shortage that will last for the next decade or more, even if all of the projected and planned housing project are constructed. A chance for more available zoned family and workforce residential housing should be more important to the community than residential houses used as commercial seasonally vacant STVR mini motels. Oppose STVR a economic parasite, when it is attempted in your residential neighborhood.
Jaes Behrends
Coos Bay
