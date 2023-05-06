I would like to address the concerns Mr. Mike Powter expressed regarding our Container Port opportunity. Mr. Powter expressed fear that a successful effort to site a Container Port in Coos Bay will turn our home into a cesspool.
This cesspool will include smuggling of drugs, goods, and human beings. Our streets will become another Beirut. Mr. Powter sees heavy traffic, increased housing and infrastructure costs. I see a revival of when Coos Bay was the largest exporter of lumber in the world. I see a modern railroad that will connect us to the rest of the world. I see increased tax revenue from the business community that will fund modern infrastructure and public safety that will do away with "catch and release."
