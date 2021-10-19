In response to Karen Wilson’s opinion piece, “Taxpayers Opinions don’t matter.”
Couldn’t agree more. Mingus Park Lake is years-overgrown and will soon be another “field.” Countless complaints to the city managers, conversations with city employees at Mingus Park all lead to nothing. The once beautiful, pristine spot to walk, think or just enjoy is now an overgrown puddle.
Nothing is done, we are laughed at by the city workers. Well back at cha, can’t count the number of times I have seen half a dozen city workers all huddled to look down a manhole. Three of you can be pulling weeds out of the lake.
But here we are again, its winter soon and the growth continues. By Spring we can include the former lake in an Easter Egg hunt.
Valerie Palmer
Coos Bay
