As our local branch of the judiciary, would you teach us, your community, about freedom of speech as well as legal requirements to tell the truth in laymen’s terms?
Areas we have different - often quite different - understandings:
* When is threatening language free speech?
* Do private companies like Facebook have a right to block our expression?
* Do media companies have a legal obligation to present facts since the 1987 FCC fairness doctrine is no longer in effect?
* How can corporations legally deny truth, e.g. NFL’s concussion denials, cigarette makers addiction denials or various news organizations considered right-wing or left-wing?
* Who, if anyone, has a legal obligation to present facts when not in a court of law?
I’m sure there is a spectrum of nuance. We expect that.
Can you please help us understand?
Jenny Jones
North Bend
