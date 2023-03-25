The long, huge, scary, inflammatory headline screamed from the page: “Senate Republicans Criticize Extreme Bill Allowing Convicted Felons Including Murderers and Rapists to Vote While in Prison.” Once again, I feel compelled to point out what seem to be press releases from the Oregon Republican Party, printed again as news stories, this time in the March 14 edition of The World newspaper.
The shocking headline is followed by an article that, in the first paragraph refers to SB 579 as “extreme” without crediting that assessment to a specific person or group, or even putting that word in quotes. This is not publishing a news report, but rather an opinion piece. The rest is pretty much all in quotes, but only quotes from Republicans opposed to the bill, with no statements from the Democrats who sponsored the bill.
I understand that The World, along with so many other “local” newspapers is in difficult financial situations. It is challenging to hire any reporters, much less investigative reporters. It’s much easier just to print what is submitted and to re-print nationally syndicated articles. But I subscribe to this paper to get local news and read opinions from multiple perspectives, and there seems to be less and less of that. It’s not an unreasonable expectation.
At least the headline of one of the other apparent Republican Party press releases (similar to ones that have come from the Democratic Party) which appeared in that paper: “Boice Announces His Opposition to SB 603” is pretty clear that that is what it is. But that “article” also does not include an explanation of the bill from those who sponsored it and their reasons for doing so.
Neither of these bills has been passed. As with any legislation under consideration, citizens should have an opportunity to express their views on it. Personally, I don’t know anything about either of these bills, nor whether I would be in favor of, or opposed to them. And I couldn’t possibly make a decision about either without reading the assessments of people on both sides of the issues.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In