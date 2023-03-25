The long, huge, scary, inflammatory headline screamed from the page: “Senate Republicans Criticize Extreme Bill Allowing Convicted Felons Including Murderers and Rapists to Vote While in Prison.” Once again, I feel compelled to point out what seem to be press releases from the Oregon Republican Party, printed again as news stories, this time in the March 14 edition of The World newspaper.  

The shocking headline is followed by an article that, in the first paragraph refers to SB 579 as “extreme” without crediting that assessment to a specific person or group, or even putting that word in quotes. This is not publishing a news report, but rather an opinion piece. The rest is pretty much all in quotes, but only quotes from Republicans opposed to the bill, with no statements from the Democrats who sponsored the bill.



0
0
0
1
0



Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments