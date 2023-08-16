Our bay area is relatively small in population yet it boasts the amenity of its own Regional Airport. Except for large cities, most towns that have airports only support these facilities for a privileged few who own airplanes or who charter flights.
Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Authority’s recent open meeting was followed by Executive Session - closed to the public and the press. What followed, as reported in The World, July 7, were glowingly reports of wonderfulness to come.
The article praised personnel changes and the selection of a new administrator without listing the individual’s training and experience to operate a regional airport hosting commercial flights. Were former administrator(s) set aside in Executive Session? A phrase in the July 7 article brushes past United Airlines flights and describes the state of this service in three words, “commercial flights CURRENTLY...”
The July 7 article alludes to plans to transition to another kind of airport – cargo with – “Amazon package[s]” and flying “cranberries”, while re-purposing land and buildings for activities that could leave Oregon’s Bay Area and South Coast residents just as earthbound as residents in any other small population area.
Activities have an economic impact. This one, would have a cascading effect. As difficult as it can be to recruit professionals, this loss will not enhance our prospects. Local businesses already compete with one hand tied behind their backs without local efforts to boost Amazon as a competitor. Likewise, property values reflect the desirability of a locale and the amenities it provides. Convenient air travel is no minor asset.
So – please, say it ain’t so. Say I am wildly mistaken. Say I’ve misunderstood personnel changes and reports. Please tell me commercial flights with United Airlines is DEFINATELY not on the chopping block. Tell me that training and experience administering an air field with commercial flights matters to the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Authority’s Board and the reported “evolution of [airport] infrastructure and facilities” will not devolve us out of commercial air travel. I welcome the correction. Whew!
Of course, if plans are afoot to replace air travel with a South Coast version of the Orient Express – in real time, don’t hold back now.
